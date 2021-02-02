Warren mom facing charges, accused of leaving young children home alone

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mom is facing charges after police say she left her young children — ages 1 to 5 years old — home alone.

Monday morning, around 11:40 a.m., someone called police to report a child appearing to be 3 years old hanging out of the window of an apartment in the 1100 block of Fifth St. SW. The caller told dispatchers that there appeared to be no adult supervision at the home.

Police said when they arrived, they heard the sound of children inside the home but were unable to get them to open the door. While officers were on scene, Shaquala Grant arrived and told investigators that she lived there and that a neighbor was watching the kids.

Police said Grant did not have a key to the apartment, however, and was unable to get inside.

Officers reported that Brayashia Clark then arrived and was identified as the mother of the four children. She admitted that she left them alone to go to the store to get them something to eat, according to the police report.

Police said Grant was found to be lying in order to prevent Clark from getting into trouble.

Police said Clark has eight children, though only four were home at the time of the complaint. She also has an open case with Children Services, according to a police report.

Police charged Clark with four counts of child endangering charges and Grant with a obstructing official business for lying to police officers.

Children Services was also notified about the incident.