WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mom accused of leaving her five young kids alone was in court Thursday morning.

Brayasha Clark faces six counts of child endangerment.

Police say they found her children — all under age 6 — home alone Tuesday night.

Officers say three were only wearing diapers.

Some had scars and other marks, which made police think they were being abused.

Clark is also facing child endangering charges for an incident on February 1.