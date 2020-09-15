Warren mom charged after son told police she left them alone to ‘pursue rap career’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mother has been charged with child endangering after her 12-year-old son told police she left them home alone to pursue her “rap career.”

Charges against Leshay Myatt, 39, were filed last week, according to court records.

Myatt turned herself in on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charge. She was released on $2,500 bond, according to court records.

Police said they went to a home on Lane Drive around 1 a.m. last Thursday, where a child went to get help from his neighbors.

Officers talked to the child, who said his mother left around 10:30 a.m. the previous day.

Police said while talking to the boy, his three younger siblings came home, crying and wearing no shoes. The report listed them as two 8 year olds and one 9 years old.

The oldest child told police his mother often leaves for up to 24 hours at a time, so he cooks meals and makes sure the rest of the kids complete their online school, according to the police report.

Officers notified Children Services of the incident and said the agency already has an open case with the family.

Police noted in their report that they tried calling Myatt at the time, but the calls went straight to voicemail.

