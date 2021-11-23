Warren mission preps for Thanksgiving meals

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Family Mission was busy Tuesday preparing meals for their annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner.

The mission expects to feed over 2,500 people Wednesday.

Dominic Mararri with the Warren Family Mission said the community stepped up once again by supplying enough turkeys for the dinner.

On Tuesday, a few of the Mission’s Men’s Center Staff were busy cooking and de-boning turkeys ahead of Wednesday’s to-go meals.

They were also preparing stuffing, mashed potatoes and all the fixings while running out to get last-minute supplies.

“When you think about making one turkey, just times that by 300. The kitchen staff pretty much runs 24 hours a day,” Mararri said.

The mission will serve the to-go meals from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday and hope to return to an in-person meal for Christmas.