WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It may only be the beginning of November, but the Warren Family Mission is already thinking ahead to Thanksgiving.

The staff is busy gathering all the supplies for the mission’s first in-person Thanksgiving Community Dinner since before the pandemic.

The mission is still in need of turkeys and all the fixings like stuffing, corn, and desserts.

Just this morning, someone donated 20 turkeys bringing the total number of turkeys the mission has to 100. Warren Family Mission’s public relations Director Dominic Mararri says they still need about 200 more.

“It takes a lot to put these together, but we couldn’t do it without the community. We’re just thankful in asking for the community’s help to pay forward at Thanksgiving meal,” Mararri said.

Mararri says they plan to serve about 2,500 meals at the Thanksgiving Dinner on November 23.

That’s 300 more than they served to-go last Thanksgiving.