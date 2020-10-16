Warren Mission hands out coats with outside food distribution in mind

The organization handed out kids and adult coats of all sizes, along with hats, gloves, scarves and blankets

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission held a coat giveaway Friday.

The organization handed out kids and adult coats of all sizes, along with hats, gloves, scarves and blankets.

It is important for families in need to get these items before the temperatures drop.

“It is a possibility that we may serve food outside during the winter months, so we made coats available for the community so that they could be bundled up nice and warm when they come out to get food,” said Keno Hills, spokesperson for Warren Family Mission.

Friday was the only day to receive a coat from the mission.

With the help of the community, over 300 coats were donated to distribute.

