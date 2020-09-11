Warren men facing federal drug charges following trafficking investigation

A woman is also facing charges after investigators said they found a large amount of cocaine on her during a traffic stop in Trumbull County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Criminal complaints were filed Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio against three Warren men accused of selling cocaine in the Warren area and a woman who reports said had a large amount of cocaine on her when she was pulled over on Interstate 80.

Charged in separate complaints but part of what authorities said was the same drug trafficking organization are Marvin Brown, age unavailable; Gregory Emerson, 28; and Wilbert R. Booker Jr., 37.

All three men were arrested Thursday and were detained following their arraignments.

Affidavits in their cases said federal agents were tipped in June 2019 that the three were involved in their own drug trafficking organization.

Agents set up two undercover buys for large quantities of cocaine from Brown at a Wick Street SE home for $3,000 and $9,000, respectively, on June 9 and June 16, 2019.

After the June 16, Brown was seen carrying a bag and meeting Emerson at a home on Brier Street SE. While there, Brown gave a bag similar to the one he had earlier to Emerson.

Agents then served a search warrant at the home and reported finding 13 guns, a bulletproof vest and $127,084 cash, an affidavit said.

Also during June 2019, investigators noticed while searching Brown’s phone records that he called a number that was used by Booker at a Woodbine Avenue SE home. Booker was placed under surveillance and seen driving to the same Brier Street SE home that Brown had gone to after the June 16 controlled buy of cocaine.

A search warrant was also obtained for Booker’s house, and inside, agents reported finding a 9mm pistol and AK-47 type semiautomatic rifle within reach of Booker, who was in bed when the home was searched.

Also found inside was cocaine and items used to package and ship cocaine, according to investigators.

All three are charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Also charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine in a separate case is Andrea Datino, 39. She was arrested Thursday and was detained following her arraignment pending a detention hearing Tuesday.

An affidavit in her case said Datino was the driver of a car pulled over about 12:55 a.m. May 12 at Exit 228B on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County for speeding by a member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The trooper smelled marijuana in the car so he asked Datino and a female passenger to step out, the affidavit said. The passenger was arrested on a warrant, and Datino was told she was going to be searched, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said the trooper noticed an unusual bulge in Datino’s pants, which she said was a tampon. She was asked to be honest and said she didn’t know what it was, the affidavit said.

She took the object out of her pants and it was found to have almost 250 grams of cocaine, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said the passenger also had a large quantity of cocaine concealed in her pants, but she has yet to be charged.

These indictments come on the heels of two separate indictments Thursday charging an additional 13 people with selling drugs in Warren.

More stories from WKBN.com: