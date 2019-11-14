Warren men charged with stealing generators from Gander Outdoors

One of the men tried to run away when officers showed up, police said

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Warren men are facing charges, accused of stealing two generators from Gander Outdoors.

The manager reported that two generators were stolen from the store on Niles Cortland Road in Howland just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The manager said the men came in, each of them took a generator, then walked out of the store without paying. He said each generator is worth $1,100.

Officers found the men in a car behind Timber Creek Apartments, according to a police report.

John Walker, 28, of Warren, took off running so officers had to chase him, the report says. Police said they later found him hiding in a laundry room inside one of the apartment buildings.

He had a warrant for his arrest and suspected heroin or fentanyl in his pocket, police said.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Darrell Moore, also of Warren, who stayed inside the car. Police said he had several warrants for his arrest and a glass crack pipe in his pocket.

Walker is facing charges of theft, obstructing official business, failure to comply, trespassing and probation violations.

Moore is facing charges of drug paraphernalia and theft.