WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police arrested two men on firearm charges on Tuesday.

Reports said that police stopped a vehicle that did not stop at a stop sign on Federal Street NW around 8:30 p.m.

Police reported finding suspected marijuana in the vehicle as well as a rifle that was covered up by a hooded sweatshirt, according to the police report.

Police questioned both Rakim Brown, 21, and Latrell Brown, 20, about the gun. Police said Latrell admitted that the gun belonged to him.

Officers advised Latrell that they were carrying the gun illegally because a magazine was loaded into the gun. Latrell told police that he forgot to take the ammunition out after going to the gun range, according to the report.

Both Rakim and Latrell were charged carrying a concealed weapon. Rakim was also charged with criminal trespassing for being on the Warren Heights’ trespass list.

Police said that the driver of the car denied knowing about the gun. Police said that the driver was released after being cited for not stopping at the stop sign.