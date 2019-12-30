Warren Mayor Doug Franklin ready to continue improving city for third term

He was re-elected in November, receiving more than 67% of the votes over Randy Law

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Mayor Doug Franklin is ready to serve the city for his third term.

Franklin took his oath of office Monday afternoon in council chambers with his wife by his side.

He was re-elected in November, receiving more than 67% of the votes over Randy Law, who was on the ballot as an Independent.

Franklin believes his re-election shows that the citizens like the job his administration is doing and trust his leadership for another four years.

“It’s exciting for me because it’s the job I love. It’s quite an honor personally to serve the city that you were born and raised in and grew up in and really gave me everything I needed to do this job. So to return that in service is truly an honor for me,” he said.

Franklin said they’ll continue to focus on road and park improvements, along with economic development and safety over the next four years.