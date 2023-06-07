WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man received an 11-month prison sentence after violating the terms of his probation from a former drug-trafficking case.

Dominique Smith’s sentence will be served concurrently with the 17-month term he was given in May for a possession of a fentanyl-related compound conviction.

According to probation officers, Smith, 24, had violated his probation because of new charges that came on March 1 out of Columbiana County in which he was accused of assaulting a police officer. A grand jury returned an indictment later on charges of obstruction of justice and driving under suspension against Smith, according to the probation officer.

The original trafficking case stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s TAG task force. An execution of a search warrant found a bindle of heroin located in a cellphone box in a dresser plus $95 in currency. As part of the plea deal, Smith agreed to forfeit a Glock model 30 .45-caliber handgun that was also seized by TAG officers.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cynthia Rice said Smith had an extensive juvenile criminal record beginning at age 12 and had a moderate risk of re-offending.

Smith, a registered sex offender, also was convicted in 2018 on a charge of failure to register with the sheriff’s office.

Records show Smith has pending charges in Franklin Municipal Court stemming from a June 11, 2022, incident of aggravated menacing and domestic violence.