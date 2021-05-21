Warren man wearing horns, child’s backpack accused of Farmington break-in

Police say Hull was found with a stolen license plate and child's backpack when he was arrested

FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a Farmington Township home on Tuesday while wearing horns on his head and carrying a child’s backpack.

Keith Hull, 59, faces burglary and theft charges.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Parkman, Bristol and Farmington Fire Departments responded to calls of a brush fire in the area of Girdle Road and Scenic Drive.

Reports say the owner of the land believed a man who had been walking in the area set the fire. She said he was wearing “horns” on his head and was carrying a child’s backpack when he knocked on her door earlier.

While the departments were battling the fire, reports say the officers were then called to another neighbor’s home where an unknown man was found in the basement. Police identified the man as Hull, who told police that he was paid to do the victim’s laundry and do some electrical work in the home.

The homeowner told police that he did not know Hull and that his utilities were functional.

Reports say when Hull was taken into custody, he was found with a license plate and a child’s backpack. The plate and a child’s book bag were said to have been reported missing a few hours before the fire, according to the report.

Police say footage from security cameras shows Hull taking the plate and the contents of the truck, which included the backpack, before leaving the area.