WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man says he paid a private plow truck driver to plow his street because the city wasn’t doing it.

Tye Pennington told us people kept getting stuck in the snow on Maple Street, including himself. So, when the city plow truck wasn’t coming, he took matters into his own hands.

He said he paid the driver $100 Tuesday to plow the whole street.

We reached out to the City of Warren’s Operations Department but didn’t get an answer. On the city’s website, there is a schedule for snow removal.

According to the site, the roads are broken up into three categories: primary, secondary and side streets. The site has a list of the primary and secondary roads and states those are the ones that will get prioritized. Maple Street is not on either list.