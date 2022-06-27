WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some men in Warren are taking action to make sure guns don’t fall into the wrong hands.

James Davis said he didn’t need the three rifles he had in his home anymore, so he made the decision to surrender them to police.

“I didn’t want it to get into the wrong hands,” Davis said.

Davis contacted the Brothers Against Violence organization when he decided he didn’t want the guns anymore. They set it up for Davis to meet with Warren Police to hand the guns over.

“It’s a solution to the problem, ’cause people are killing each other with guns. So, we have residents turning in guns, and we can continue to have them turning in guns. That’s less guns on the streets,” said Gary McElroy, with Brothers Against Violence.

In May, the organization held a town hall, discussing different ways to tackle the issue of violence in the community. McElroy said this is an example of taking action to keep guns off the street and out of the wrong hands.

He also said they will work as a middle man with people who would prefer not to have direct contact with police.

“Just bring them down to us and we’ll turn them in to the police department if you’re afraid to go to the police department and turn them in yourself,” he said.

This is the first time the organization has orchestrated something like this, but McElroy says he would like to see it happen more often. Davis says he feels better now knowing the guns are out of his home.

“I know they’re in safe hands now,” he said.

Anyone who would like to contact the Brothers Against Violence can call 330-766-3957 or 330-469-4695.