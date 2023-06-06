WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to the March robbery of a Cortland gas station.

Tyler Sharp, 22, entered a guilty plea Tuesday before Judge Andrew Logan to a fourth-degree felony count or robbery for the robbery of a 650 S. High St. store.

The suspect purchased some items, left, came back in and asked if the store was closing, according to a press release from the county prosecutor’s office.

When the employees said yes, Sharp told them they couldn’t make him leave and reached into a bookbag like he had a gun, the release said. The employees then went into a back room.

Sharp took several CBD items and put them in a backpack. He was later arrested at a Cortland apartment and the stolen goods were recovered.

Sharp did not have a weapon and told police he did not, reports said.