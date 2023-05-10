YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who pleaded guilty to drug charges was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to over 11 years in prison.

Michael Dorsey, 31, received a sentence of 135 months in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio from U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Dorsey entered his guilty pleas Jan. 26.

Dorsey was indicted June 11, 2020, by a grand jury, but the indictment was not unsealed until he was arrested July 14 in North Carolina.

The indictment charged Dorsey with selling methamphetamine on Feb. 12, 2019, March 5, 2019, and March 12, 2019.

As part of his plea agreement, Dorsey agreed to forfeit $4,600 as well as two guns.

A sentencing memorandum by his attorney, Kevin Spellacy, said Dorsey grew up in a Warren neighborhood wracked by drugs and violence and had a horrible home life.

He starred as a running back and defensive back in high school for Warren G. Harding and got a scholarship to West Virginia University, where he played for two years before dropping out of school.

Spellacy said his client then turned to selling drugs to support himself and his family.

“Despite his athletic achievements, the lack of support and stressors associated with being a college athlete forced Mr. Dorsey to return to Ohio,” Spellacy wrote. “…He knew engaging in drug activity was wrong, but it was the only way he saw himself being able to support his family.”