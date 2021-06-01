Warren man sentenced to prison in federal drug case

Gregory Emerson is the last of four defendants in the case to be sentenced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of four men charged in September with selling drugs in the Warren area was sentenced to over three years in federal prison Tuesday.

Gregory Emerson, 28, was sentenced to 41 months in prison by U.S. Judge John R. Adams in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and intent to possess and distribute cocaine.

He entered his guilty pleas in February.

Emerson and three others were indicted in September after an investigation began in May 2019 when authorities got a tip that Emerson and another man, 37-year-old Wilbert Booker, were using a home in the 2200 block of Brier St. SE in Warren for drug trafficking.

Investigators used undercover buys and served a search warrant July 2, 2019 at a Venice Heights Drive NE home in Warren that was also being used by Emerson. There, agents found 13 weapons, over $127,000 cash, a bulletproof vest and bags that can be used to store drugs.

Investigators also found $100 in marked bills that were used during the undercover buys and 84.2 grams of cocaine during the search.

Booker was sentenced April 28 to five years in prison.

Martin Brown, age unavailable, was sentenced April 26 to 30 months in prison.

A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled for the fourth defendant, 28-year-old William Jarrette.

Jarrette was to be sentenced May 12 but the court granted his attorney an extension to amend a portion of his presentence report.

All four defendants entered guilty pleas in the case.