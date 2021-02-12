Warren man sentenced to four years in federal prison on gun charge

Police said they found him with a gun, although he is not allowed to own or be around one because of several prior convictions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who was found with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison.

U.S. Judge Sara Lioi sentenced Dozie Blackmon, 32, in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he pleaded guilty in October to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charge stemmed from a July 28 traffic stop by Warren police for a faded tag. They found a 9mm handgun loaded with a 30-round magazine.

Blackmon is not allowed to own or be around a firearm because of several prior convictions in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, including a first-degree felony aggravated robbery in 2008, a fourth-degree felony domestic violence in 2009 and a second-degree felony attempted aggravated burglary in 2017.

A sentencing memorandum in the case by Blackmon’s case said he grew up largely without his father, Dozie Blackmon Sr., whose skeletal remains were found in 2009 in a rural part of Bazetta Township. He had been killed by a gunshot to the head and went missing about 90 days after he was released from prison.

The memorandum said Blackmon grew up in a Warren neighborhood wracked with drugs and violence, raised by a single mother who often did not have enough money for food or to pay the bills.

Blackmon was beginning to get close to his father at the time he was killed, the memorandum said.

The memorandum said Blackmon takes full responsibility for his actions and asked for a sentence in the low range of the sentencing guidelines, which is about four years in federal prison, followed by one to three years of federal parole.