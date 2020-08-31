Warren man sentenced over nine years in prison on drug and gun charges

Wesson pleaded guilty in May to seven counts of an eight-count indictment on gun and drug charges that were filed in January

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to drug and gun charges was sentenced to over nine years in prison in federal court.

Devontae Wesson, 26, of Ferndale Avenue NE, received the sentence Friday from U.S. Judge Sara Lioi in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

Wesson pleaded guilty in May to seven counts of an eight-count indictment on gun and drug charges that were filed in January.

That indictment was issued after a search warrant was served at his home in November when investigators reported finding $48,000 cash, two guns and drugs.

Wesson entered his guilty plea after losing a suppression motion.

