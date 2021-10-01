Warren man enters plea on federal gun charge after being found passed out in car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who was charged with a gun crime in federal court after he was found passed out in a car entered a guilty plea Thursday.

Jatavion Powell, 26, of Clearwater Street NE, pleaded guilty before U.S. Judge Sara Lioi in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 21 before Judge Lioi.

Powell was indicted Aug. 25 by a federal grand jury after a criminal complaint stemming from an Aug. 1 arrest by Warren police who were called to a North Park Avenue store for a report of a man passed out in a car in the parking lot.

An affidavit in the case said when the officers arrived they found Powell asleep in the car and saw a .40-caliber pistol on the floor. The officers managed to get the gun and put it on the roof of the car before police finally managed to rouse Powell from his slumber.

Police searched Powell and found a 9mm handgun as well as drugs on Powell, reports said.

Powell is not allowed to have or be around a firearm because of a 2017 drug trafficking conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, the affidavit said.