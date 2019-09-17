Warren man sentenced in federal drug case

Feds earlier seized over 86k in cash and two guns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who pleaded guilty earlier this year in federal court to a charge of distributing cocaine was sentenced Tuesday to over four years in prison.

Judge John R. Adams handed down the sentence of 51 months to Scott G. Dawson, of Perkinswood Boulevard SE. He was indicted February 28 and pleaded guilty April 30.

Federal authorities said Dawson was selling cocaine out of his home from January of 2018 to January 16, 2019, when a search warrant was served at his home.

The indictment in the case said authorities serving the warrant found over 1,280 grams of cocaine, over $86,000 cash, a .40-caliber pistol and a 5.56mm semiautomatic rifle.

In August, Judge Adams approved a motion by the government to allow them to seize the cash and guns.