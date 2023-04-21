YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man charged with abusing an autistic teen in his care was sentenced Thursday to nine months in prison,

Judge Anthony D’Apolito handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Sultahn Honzu, 19, who pleaded guilty March 1 to a charge of assault, a fourth degree felony.

Prosecutors were seeking a year in prison for Honzu.

Honzu and another man, George Gunther, 20, also of Warren and the company they work for, Penny’s Behavioral Healthcare of Hubbard, were indicted in November by a grand jury on charges of patient abuse or neglect and assault.

Honzu and Gunther both worked for Penny’s, which provides home health care to people with developmental difficulties.

Honzu and Gunther were allegedly caught on tape abusing a 16-year-old teen with autism. The boy’s father suspected abuse so he set up cameras in the boy’s room, which reportedly caught Honzu and Gunther throwing the boy around and hitting them.

The tapes were then given to Austintown police, who filed charges after an investigation. The two were hired by the company even though they had no experience.

Efforts to reach the Hubbard address listed for the company were unsuccessful. An internet search of the address instead turned up a realty listing for a home.

Gunther’s case is still pending. He has a pretrial hearing Wednesday, according to court records.

The case against the company is pending as well.