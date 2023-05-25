YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man Thursday was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to soliciting a person online who he thought was a woman offering herself and her daughter for sex.

The sentence Tomas Baker, 37, received from Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court was six months more than prosecutors were asking for.

Baker pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

Baker was arrested in August by members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force after he conversed with an undercover police officer online.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day asked for a sentence of 12 months, saying that Baker wanted to have sex with a woman and her minor daughter.

Defense attorney Mark Carofolo asked for probation, saying his client has no prior criminal record and was “at a dark place in his life” when he was arrested.

Baker’s wife also asked for probation, saying she needs Baker’s help caring for a disabled child and that she has also recently been diagnosed with leukemia.

Baker also asked for probation, saying he stayed out of trouble while he was on bond, reconciled with his wife, works, and is going to counseling.

Judge Sweeney did not comment when she handed down her sentence.