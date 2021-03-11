Warren man says robbers stole lighter after he told them he had nothing of value

The robbery was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday near an apartment in the 300 block of Scott St. NE

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man reported a robbery in Warren but said the robbers made off with only his lighter after he told them that he didn’t have any money.

The robbery was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday near an apartment in the 300 block of Scott St. NE.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, said a teen knocked on his door and asked to borrow a lighter for his aunt. He said he gave the boy a lighter and closed the door.

The victim said as he was leaving his building a few minutes later, he saw the teen with three to four other kids standing on the landing near the front door. He said as he was walking up the stairs, the teen who asked him for the lighter pulled a handgun out of his pocket, pointed it at him, and said, “Give me everything.”

The man said he replied that he didn’t have anything and walked back into his apartment.

He said the teens eventually left the area. He estimated they were around 14 years old.

Police noted in their report that the only item reported stolen was the lighter.