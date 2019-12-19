Warren man says he was beaten, robbed by girlfriend with baseball bat

The man said the woman beat him because he wouldn't give her any alcohol

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police that his girlfriend robbed him and beat him with a baseball bat.

According to a police report, the man was sitting at his home on Hunter Street NW Wednesday when the woman came home intoxicated, according to the report.

The man said the woman wanted to drink some more, but he wouldn’t give her any more alcohol.

The man said the woman grabbed a metal baseball bat and hit him three times over the head.

Police said the man suffered a black eye and that it was swollen “the size of a golf ball.” Officers also noted that the man had an indentation on his head and a cut.

The man said he passed out for a short time, and when he woke up, $200 was missing from his wallet.

Later, the man said he received several text messages from the woman telling him to leave and if he didn’t, she going to bring over some “heat.”

The man said “heat” meant the woman would bring over a gun, according to the police report.

Police are investigating the incident.