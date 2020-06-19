Warren man says girlfriend’s ex shot at him

The incident happened May 31 but wasn't reported until Thursday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police that his girlfriend’s former boyfriend shot at him as he was driving down North Park Avenue.

According to a police report, the incident happened May 31, but the victim waited until Thursday to report it.

The man said he was driving his girlfriend’s Cadillac Escalade on North Park Avenue at about 4 a.m. when her ex-boyfriend pulled beside him, pulled out a gun and shot at the vehicle.

Police discovered two bullet marks on the SUV, but they didn’t penetrate the body, the report stated.

Police continue to investigate.