Warren man said he was attacked, robbed walking home from plasma center

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police he was jumped and robbed coming home from a blood plasma center.

The man said he was walking home about 4 p.m. Wednesday and was cutting through a wooded area on his way to the Shady Lane Mobile Home Park when he was attacked by two men.

The victim said the men hit him with fists and sticks and took his wallet containing $200. He was able to make it to the nearby Kenmore Apartments to get help.

When officers arrived, they said the man was lying in the hallway with injuries to his mouth and head and had bruises on his body.

The man was treated at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Staff there said it was possible that he suffered multiple broken bones.

The man said he knew one of the attackers but only knew the second one by his first name.