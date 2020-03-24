Warren man reports suspect tried to run him over, hit his leg with car

The victim reported that the suspect also drove into his house

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 54-year-old Warren man reported that a suspect tried to run him over with a car, hitting his leg.

He said it happened Monday morning on the 500 block of York Ave.

The victim said the suspect came over to his house with one of his friends. He said he was in the driveway when the suspect drove forward four times, trying to hit him with the vehicle. He said he moved out of the way three times, but the fourth time the suspect hit his leg.

The victim said after the suspect hit him, the suspect then drove into his house, damaging the siding, before driving away.

Police said the man reported that he didn’t have any injuries, but he wanted the suspect to be arrested, saying she had warrants. Police noted in their report that the siding on the house was bent.