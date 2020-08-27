Warren man reports narrowly escaping attack from men who thought he was someone else

The victim told police the men smashed out one of his car's windows and hit the back of his car with a baseball bat

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man called police Wednesday afternoon, saying two men who mistook him for someone else damaged his car as they tried to attack him.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Larchmont Ave. NE around 12:45 p.m.

The victim said he was at a stop sign at Atlantic Street and Mercer Avenue NE when a black or dark blue, older model Chevy Suburban pulled up next to his car.

He said one of the men came up to his car window, which was down at the time, and accused him of trying to “get with” his daughter. The victim told police he didn’t know what this man, whom he’d never seen before, was talking about.

The victim said the man then reached into the victim’s car, but he was able to quickly drive away.

He pulled into his driveway on Larchmont and said the same Suburban pulled into a parking lot next to his home.

The victim got back into his car and started to drive away. He said the two men ended up punching out the driver’s side window of his car and hitting the back of his car with a baseball bat as he drove away.

He told police he thinks the men thought he was someone else.

