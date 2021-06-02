Warren man reports his brother held him at gunpoint, stole cash

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) –– A man in Warren reported that his brother and another unknown man stole money from him and pistol-whipped him before getting away.

The alleged victim told police that he was at his home with a woman when his brother stopped by to borrow money.

He said to his surprise, his brother was with another man and they were both holding pistols.

He said they demanded the two hand over everything they’ve got, meaning money, according to the police report. At gunpoint, the woman handed over the money she was carrying with her, the report stated.

According to the report, a total of $600 was stolen from the two.

The alleged victim told police that when he attempted to run past the suspects to escape out the back door, the unknown man hit him in the face with the silver pistol.

Police observed minor injuries to the left side of his face, on his upper lip and ear, as well as his chest.

He told police he was able to run to the neighbor’s house to get help.

According to the woman, the suspects left in a hunter-green vehicle, possibly a Ford Explorer.