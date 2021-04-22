Warren man reports being stabbed while playing video games

The man couldn't tell police the name of the suspect or where he went after the stabbing, according to a police report

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man in Warren reported that someone stabbed him in the face while he was playing video games.

The 32-year-old victim spoke to police Wednesday from Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where he was taken for his injury. He told police that after the stabbing the man ran out of the house. He said he didn’t know the man’s name or where he went, according to a police report.

Police said they had been called to a house on Terra Alta earlier for an unknown problem, but when they arrived, no one was home.

Police said the victim told them he didn’t know his address either, as he had just moved there, but said it was a block from the high school.

According to the report, the victim had a cut on his cheek.