Warren man reports being stabbed by girlfriend

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was sent to the hospital after reports say he was stabbed in the head by his girlfriend.

According to Warren City police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Lane Drive SW around 4:20 a.m.

When police arrived, the report states they found the victim in his kitchen with blood-soaked towels wrapped around his head and his right hand.

The 31-year-old man told police that he was dating the suspect and that she had stabbed him, then leaving on foot. The report also states she has multiple family members in the area and could be with any of them.

Warren City police say they later attempted to make contact with the suspect at a family member’s house on Fourth Street, but they didn’t find the suspect there.

Reports then state that the officers then talked to a witness to the incident.

The victim was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

The suspect’s information wasn’t released in the police report.