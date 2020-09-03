Warren man reports being bitten, robbed by woman he offered a ride to

Police said the victim had bite marks on his arm and a swollen lip

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 66-year-old Warren man reported a woman bit him and robbed him of about $7 in change after he offered to give her a ride.

Officers met with the victim around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of W. Market Street near Buckeye Street NW.

The victim, who police noted had bite marks on his arm and a swollen lip, told officers the woman flagged him down Wednesday night. He said he offered to give her a ride.

Once in the car, the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tara Vlasic, demanded $10 from the victim, according to a police report.

The man told police he told Vlasic he didn’t have $10 and ordered her to leave the vehicle, but he said she wouldn’t get out.

The man said Vlasic then kicked him in the face, punched him about five times and bit his arm. He said she stole change from the vehicle’s center console and ran away.

Police found Vlasic in an apartment complex on Tod Avenue NW, where she was arrested. Police said she had blood on her shirt, suspecting it was from the victim.

Vlasic was jailed on a robbery charge.

