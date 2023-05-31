WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren man charged with sex crimes against a child has rejected a plea deal.

Francis Lacamera, III’s case will proceed to trial on June 20.

In 2021, Lacamera was indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition and nine counts of rape with sexually violent predator specifications.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by Hubbard City Police.

According to police reports, the victim was listed as a 13-year-old girl.

Prosecutors had offered Lacamera 10 years to life in prison in exchange for pleading guilty.

Lacamera’s attorney John Juhasz said Lacamera declined it.