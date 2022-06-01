YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who prosecutors said was caught on tape 21 times talking about drug transactions was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison.

Sean King, 33, was sentenced by U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, and distribution of cocaine.

King entered a guilty plea in the case in February.

He was among 10 people indicted in September 2020 by a federal grand jury for their role in selling drugs in the Warren area.

Members of the alleged ring used homes on Hamilton Avenue NW, Oriole Place, Austin Avenue, Kenilworth Avenue NE, Tod Avenue, Webb Court, Dover Avenue NW and Union Street to sell drugs from March 2019 to February 2020.

Investigators used wiretaps and buys made to confidential sources to help make their case.

Prosecutors are also looking to seize $21,565 that was found when search warrants were served during the case, as well as three semiautomatic handguns.

The indictment in the case mentions 21 times that King was caught on tape talking about drug transactions.