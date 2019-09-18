Warren man receives sentence for children’s injuries, including severe burns

Tavonn Lee was watching two children when the injuries were reported in March

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County judge sentenced a man to an 18-month sentence after two children were injured in his care.

Tavonn Lee received the sentenced Tuesday in Trumbull County Judge Andrew Logan’s courtroom.

Police said Lee was watching two children in Warren when the 1-year-old child was found with severe burns that caused his skin to peel off.

In March, police reported that the boy’s skin on his buttocks was completely peeled off, exposing pink flesh. The boy was crying uncontrollably and was barely moving.

Lee told police that he had been bathing the boy in the shower and that he left him in the shower while he used the toilet. He said the boy started crying, but he ignored it because he “always cries in the shower,” according to a police report.

Lee said the water wasn’t hot enough to burn anyone and that the boy had only been in the shower for 10 minutes.

Police said after Lee was arrested, another woman called police to report that another child in Lee’s care had injuries.

According to a police report, she had been called to pick up her child when Lee was arrested.

She said she was getting her son ready for bed when she noticed a large bruise and redness on his back and buttocks. She said the 5-year-old boy said it was painful when she touched the area.

The woman reported that her son told her, “Tavonn beat me with a belt,” when she asked about the injury. She told police that Lee told her he “beat her son” for having a bowel movement in his pants, according to a police report.

The woman said Lee, a friend of hers, had been watching her son on and off for the past week.