Warren man receives prison sentence for selling heroin that resulted in fatal overdose

A jury earlier this year found John G. Simer II, 40, guilty of all 13 counts he faced

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for selling heroin that resulted in the overdose death of a woman, as well as other crimes.

A jury earlier this year found John G. Simer II, 40, guilty of all 13 counts he faced.

Those charges included the distribution of heroin that resulted in death, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, being a felon in possession of firearms, using firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of body armor.

U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Boyko sentenced Simer to 55 years in prison, plus five years for having a firearm in relation to drug trafficking. That sentence must be served consecutively to the underlying prison sentence.

Investigators say Simer sold heroin on March 20, 2017. A Warren woman used the heroin and fatally overdosed, according to court documents and trial testimony.

Investigators say Simer also had heroin, cocaine, a pistol and body armor when police searched his home on April 19, 2017.

He had previously been convicted of aggravated robbery, which made firearm possession illegal.

“I hope this case serves as a cautionary tale to anyone who thinks their criminal liability ends after they have sold their drugs. We will continue to investigate these overdose deaths and bring those responsible to justice. I would like to thank Detective Melanie Gambill and the Warren Street Crimes Unit for all of their hard work on this case,” said Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel.