Warren man pleads guilty to taking part in Trumbull County drug ring

Investigators used wiretaps and buys made to confidential sources to help make their case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Another person has pleaded guilty in federal court to being part of a ring that sold drugs in Warren and Mineral Ridge.

Matthew Cavin, 31, of Warren, entered guilty pleas Friday before U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to charges of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and distribution of crack cocaine and heroin.

Sentencing is set for June 8 before Judge Boyko.

Cavin was the third person to enter guilty pleas in the case last week.

Randall Morgan, 34, and Marcus Williams, 28, both pleaded guilty last week.

Prosecutors said members of the alleged ring used homes on Hamilton Avenue NW, Oriole Place, Austin Avenue, Kenilworth Avenue NE, Tod Avenue, Webb Court, Dover Avenue NW and Union Street to sell drugs.

Investigators used wiretaps and buys made to confidential sources to help make their case.

Prosecutors are also looking to seize $21,565 that was found when search warrants were served during the case as well as three semiautomatic handguns.