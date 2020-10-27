Warren man pleads guilty to gun charge in federal court

Dozie Blackmon was accused of having a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine in July

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing is set for Feb. 11 for a Warren man who pleaded guilty last week in federal court to a weapons charge.

Dozie Blackmon, 31, pleaded guilty Friday before U.S. Judge Sara Lioi in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charge stemmed from a July 28 traffic stop by Warren police when he was pulled over for having a faded temporary tag.

An affidavit in the case said that while he was pulled over, Blackmon seemed very nervous when talking with police and kept reaching toward his right side.

The affidavit said Blackmon refused several times to answer when asked if there was a gun in the car until he was taken out and handcuffed.

Police found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun in the car that had an extended magazine with 30 rounds inside, the affidavit said.

Blackmon is prohibited from owning or being around a firearm because of several prior convictions in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, including a first-degree felony aggravated robbery in 2008, a fourth-degree felony domestic violence in 2009 and a second-degree felony attempted aggravated burglary in 2017.

He also has a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction in 2008 from Warren Municipal Court, the affidavit said.

He was indicted Aug. 20 by a federal grand jury.

More stories from WKBN.com: