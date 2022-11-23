YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man Tuesday pleaded guilty to a gun charge in federal court.

Whittington Davis, 36, will be sentenced April 4 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by U.S. Judge Bridget Meehan Brennan after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person with a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

A charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was dropped in exchange for his plea. He remains in custody of the U.S. Marshals pending his sentencing.

Davis was charged after a June 15 arrest by Warren police who answered a 911 call that a man was beating up a woman on North Feederlee Road S.E. near Hazelwood Avenue S.E.

An affidavit in the case said when police arrived, they found Davis standing by a nearby home and ran when police asked him to walk over to them. As he ran, he threw a pink, .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol on the ground, the affidavit said.

Police found the gun and originally charged Davis in state court with charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business before the case was moved to federal court.

Davis is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2007 possession of cocaine conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction in 2009 from Warren Municipal Court and a 2014 conviction in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In the federal case, Davis was given a 19-month sentence in August 2014 and an additional 9-month sentence in April 2019 after he was found to have violated his federal parole.