YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who pleaded guilty to federal drug charges last week will be sentenced in January.

Lynn Williams, 23, entered guilty pleas Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and tramadol and distribution of fentanyl.

Sentencing is Jan. 30 before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster. He was indicted May 25 by a federal grand jury.

The indictment in the case says Warren Police and the Trumbull Action Group made 11 controlled buys of fentanyl from Williams between Sept. 4, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021. When they searched his mother’s apartment Feb. 10, 2021, police found drugs, a scale, packaging material for fentanyl and a gun.

In a motion filed in June to revoke a magistrate’s order that Williams be granted $20,000 bond, prosecutors said Williams is the suspect in the June 11, 2020, overdose death of a woman who prosecutors said bought fentanyl from a man matching Williams’ description at the apartment of Williams’ mother, where he lived.

No charges have been filed in that case as of yet.

Prosecutors did get Judge Polster to revoke the bond order, and Williams has been held in federal detention since June 30.