Warren man pleads guilty to 7 of 8 counts in federal drug case

Devontae Wesson was arrested after a search warrant at his home in November of 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man last week pleaded guilty in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to seven out of eight counts in a drug case.

Devontae Wesson, 26, of Ferndale Avenue SW, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of distribution of cocaine base; distribution of heroin; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute heroin; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; being a felon in possession of a firearm; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Wesson was indicted in May after a November, 2018 search of his home by police during a drug investigation where they found drugs, over $48,000 cash and two guns, a .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol and a 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

Wesson is not allowed to own guns because of a 2015 conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on a charge of possession of cocaine.

Sentencing is set for May 5 before Judge Sara Lioi.

The plea comes after a motion to suppress the search of Dawson’s home by one of his attorneys was denied.