Warren man pleads guilty in federal court to charges he sold drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of 11 men charged with selling drugs in the Warren area entered guilty pleas Monday in federal court.

Del’Reno “Casino” Armstrong, 23, pleaded guilty in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko to one charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin and crack.

Sentencing is set for July 8 before Judge Boyko.

The 11 defendants are charged with selling drugs in the Warren area between February 2019 and March 2020.

Members of the alleged ring used homes on Hamilton Avenue NW, Oriole Place, Austin Avenue, Kenilworth Avenue NE, Tod Avenue, Webb Court, Dover Avenue NW and Union Street to sell drugs.

Prosecutors are also looking to seize $21,565 that was found when search warrants were served during the case, as well as three semiautomatic handguns.

The indictment in the case has transcripts of Armstrong talking about selling drugs, and he is also recorded selling drugs to an undercover informant at least three times in the indictment.