Warren man named Arnold Amateur Class E Men’s Physique champion

(WKBN) – A Warren man took first place in the Arnold Amateur Class E Men’s Physique Competition.

Chance Harper said this was his first year competing in the international competition, and that he has been bodybuilding for the past two years.

“I always been big on lifting, so once I started doing the nutrition aspect of it, my body just transformed,” he said.

The Arnold Amateur is the amateur version of the Arnold Classic Competition. Both take place yearly.

Around 2,000 competitors, men and women, gathered in Columbus from all over the world to compete this weekend.

Harper said each class held around 20 competitors. The top winner from each class went on to compete against each other, which is what Harper did after placing first in Class E.

Harper then competed against four other competitors and took third place overall.

This year, spectators were not allowed to come to the competition in an effort to take caution against the coronavirus.

Harper said it made a big difference not having people there to watch.

“You come to these shows to get your name out there, so you were expecting to see almost 200 people in the crowd and it was severely narrowed down because of that,” he said.

Harper said his diet and exercise are what got him to this point, as well as his self-coaching.

“When I get ready for a show I go down to like low carbohydrates, so pretty much fish, a little bit of rice, but mainly a lot of vegetables,” he said.

He said he plans to compete again in the Pittsburgh North American Nationals in August and then if he turns pro he will qualify to compete in the Arnold Classic.