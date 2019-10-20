Warren man identified as fatal Monroe County crash victim

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. on State Route 78, in Salem Township

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was killed in a vehicle crash that happened in Monroe County Friday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the single vehicle accident, which happened around 10:25 p.m. on State Route 78, in Salem Township.

Alan Crawford, 41, was driving a Ford-250 when the vehicle veered off the roadway, striking a ditch and embankment before overturning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol and speed are suspected to be factors in the crash.

