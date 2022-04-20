YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man is in custody after an indictment was unsealed Tuesday in federal court charging him with drug and weapons offenses.

Michael T. Bell, 42, was charged in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio with possession with intent to distribute carfentanil, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

The indictment was issued April 13 and unsealed Tuesday after Bell was arrested.

An arraignment date has not been set. The case is assigned to U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker.

Bell is accused of having the drugs April 23, 2020, as well as a .40-caliber pistol and a .45-caliber pistol.

Bell is not allowed to have a gun because of convictions in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in 1998 for robbery and 2001 for felonious assault.

He also previously was convicted in 2004 in federal court of drug and weapons charges, the indictment in his case said.