Warren man hit, killed walking in Champion Twp.

The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An 87-year-old man from Warren was struck by a pickup truck while walking along State Route 45 in Champion.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, David Rable was walking westbound across State Route 45 at about 4:37 p.m. Monday when he entered into the path of a pickup truck and was hit.

Rable was seriously injured and taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center where he died.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

State Route 45 was shut down as crews worked to clear the accident. The road has since reopened.

The accident is under investigation.

