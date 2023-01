ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A man from Warren was killed in a snowplow accident Monday in Orwell.

According to police, Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at about 2:30 a.m. at Kennametal on Penniman Road when he was hit by the truck that was backing up while laying down salt.

Bellstedt died at the scene.

Kennametal is a machining and manufacturing parts maker. The company told a local newspaper that Bellstedt was a contractor for a cleaning company working at the plant.