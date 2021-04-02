Warren man found with drugs said he thought police cruiser was ambulance, report says

The officer said the driver slowed down, but didn't pull over right away

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police say a driver who didn’t pull over right away because he thought the cruiser was an ambulance also had suspected drugs in his car.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, an officer said he noticed a speeding car that didn’t stop at the stop sign at Kenilworth Avenue and Niles Road.

The officer said he tried to pull the car over and activated his lights and siren.

The driver, 37-year-old Booker Jones, slowed down but didn’t stop right away, according to the police report.

When he did finally stop, Jones told the officer he thought the police cruiser was an ambulance, according to the report.

Police said they found suspected crack cocaine in a plastic baggie in the car.

Jones was arrested and charged with failure to comply, as well as some traffic violations.

More charges could be filed after drug lab test results come back.