WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man on probation for another sex crime was arrested again on sex charges involving a minor.

According to police, Joel Johnson, 44, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Monday on charges of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Johnson was on probation for a 2020 conviction of attempted compelling prostitution. He was sentenced to five years probation and was committed to the Trumbull County Drug Court program.

Johnson’s arrest followed a secret indictment by a Trumbull County grand jury.

A court date was not immediately available in online court records.